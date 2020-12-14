Armenia and Azerbaijan over the weekend accused each other of breaching the ceasefire deal agreed last month and brokered by Russia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh claimed the Azerbaijani military launched an attack late on Friday, which reportedly left three local ethnic Armenian servicemen wounded.

Later, the Armenian Defence Ministry said that the Azerbaijani army mounted an attack in the south of Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, bringing the amount of injured Armenian soldiers to six.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reacted on Saturday by blaming Armenia for the new clashes and threatened to "break its head with an iron fist."

The Russian peacekeepers deployed in the region confirmed the truce violations, but they did not specify from which side they came.

"On 11 December, in the vicinity of the settlements Sabert and Khin Taglfar of the Gadrut region, a violation of the ceasefire occurred," Rustam Muradov, Lieutenant General and Commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, said in a video statement released Sunday.

Russian officials however have also stressed that the situation is now back under control.

