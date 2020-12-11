BREAKING NEWS
Virus-hit Cyprus shuts hospitality, restaurants for holiday season

Cyprus on Friday closed bars, restaurants, cafes and other hospitality venues to curb a spike in coronavirus cases.

The measures were set to span the Christmas holidays and will stay in force until December 31.

A 9 pm-5 am curfew was also set to be introduced on the island, with exceptions in place for people to go to work and for medical reasons.

