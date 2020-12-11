Fiesta-loving Filipinos flocked to Christmas parks as they try to revive the muted holiday spirit amid COVID-19 pandemic in Manila.
Visitors in visors and face masks posed with colourful decor and twinkling fairy lights, while others waited for their turn outside as they maintained physical distancing.
Christmas parties and mass gatherings are banned and the government has urged people to skip holiday festivities to curb the spread of the virus.
The overwhelmingly Catholic nation has one of the world's longest Christmas seasons, which kicks off in September.
