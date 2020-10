This week saw clashes between police and demonstrators in Athens after a Greek court ruled that the far-right Golden Dawn party was operating as a criminal organisation; suffering in Nagorno-Karabakh after the latest flare-up of violence between Azerbaijan and Armenia; and devastating floods in parts of France and Italy.

This is how these and other key stories of the week were captured by photographers around the world.

People take refuge in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert/Khankendi in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 6, 2020 Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo

An elderly man stands in front of a destroyed house after shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh region’s main city of Stepanakert/Khankendi on October 7, 2020 Aris Messinis/AFP

Police use a water cannon against demonstrators during a rally in Minsk, Belarus. October 4, 2020 AP

A car is swept away in the Roya river during floods in Breil-sur-Roya, near the border with Italy. October 5, 2020 Daniel Cole/AP

Donald Trump arrives back at the White House aboard Marine One, in Washington, after being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. October 5 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

People wearing face masks walk through a shopping area in the city centre of Manchester, north west England on October 8, 2020 Oli Scarff/AFP

Cardboard cut-outs of Villarreal supporters are displayed in the stands during the Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, October 4, 202 Jose Miguel Fernandez/AP Photo

Fans, standing on ladders from behind a fence, celebrate a goal during a Czech first division match in Prague, Czechia. Access to the stadium is limited amid the pandemic Petr David Josek/AP Photo

A protester throws a smoke grenade in the direction of Greek riot police officers during scuffles outside the courthouse in Athens. October 7, 2020 Yorgos Karahalis/AP Photo

Protesters throw a bicycle into a burning metro station in Jakarta, Indonesia, during a rally against a new law they say will cripple labour rights and harm the environment Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo

Cyclists are seen on a bridge during stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia 2020 that connects Castrovillari and Matera, Italy, on October 8, 2020 Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP