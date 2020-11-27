This week, demonstrations marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women were held in different countries across the globe.

A Turkish court sentenced hundreds of military and civilian personnel at an airbase to life in prison, proclaiming them guilty of involvement in the 2016 failed coup attempt.

Fans mourned the death of Maradona, the Argentine football legend, who died from a heart attack at a residence near Buenos Aires at the age of 60.

This is how these and other key stories of this week were captured by photographers around the world.

A woman holds a sign reading ‘Tired of being careful’ during a demonstration on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Bordeaux, France Philippe Lopez/AFP

People light flares as they gather under a mural depicting football legend Diego Maradona, in Naples, Italy. November 25, 2020 Fabio Sasso/LaPresse via AP

Football fans carry a banner of Diego Maradona in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina. November 25, 2020 Victor Caivano/AP Photo

Plush pandas and Corona beer bottles decorate the tables of a closed restaurant in Frankfurt, Germany. November 24, 2020 Michael Probst/AP Photo

The last portions of scaffolding that melted during Notre-Dame Cathedral fire are removed during the reconstruction works. Paris, France. November 24, 2020 Martin Bureau/AFP

President Donald Trump pardons Corn, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden of the White House. Washington DC, USA. November 24, 2020 Susan Walsh/AP Photo

Families waited to enter the Sincan Penal Institution near Ankara before the trial of 475 defendants for involvement in a failed coup attempt in 2016. Turkey. November 26 Stringer/AFP

Long March 5 rocket, carrying China’s Chang’e-5 lunar probe, launches from the Wenchang Space Centre on a mission to bring back lunar rocks. November 24, 2020 STR/AFP

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange protest outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, to support him in an administrative hearing for his extradition case Matt Dunham/AP Photo

A man harvests persimmons in his garden in Stepanakert/Khankendi after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire after six weeks of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh region Karen Minasyan/AFP