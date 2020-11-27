This week, demonstrations marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women were held in different countries across the globe.
A Turkish court sentenced hundreds of military and civilian personnel at an airbase to life in prison, proclaiming them guilty of involvement in the 2016 failed coup attempt.
Fans mourned the death of Maradona, the Argentine football legend, who died from a heart attack at a residence near Buenos Aires at the age of 60.
This is how these and other key stories of this week were captured by photographers around the world.