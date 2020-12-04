Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been accused of violating lockdown restrictions during a mountain bike ride last weekend.

A photo that was published by the Greek press and on social media went viral in the country.

It showed the prime minister posing without a mask and not respecting social-distancing rules alongside five motorcyclists at Mount Parnitha, 45km north of Athens.

Mitsotakis, pictured in cyclists' clothing, was reported to have travelled to the area on Sunday with his wife.

The main left-wing opposition party Syriza accused the prime minister of "breaking the lockdown without protective measures", while at the same time calling on citizens to show "individual responsibility" and respect the restrictions.

"You behave as if you were living in another world," former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, head of Syriza, said in Parliament on Thursday evening.

Tsipras also accused Kyriakos Mitsotakis of "lack of empathy for citizens who are not allowed to move" away from their homes.

Euronews has contacted the prime minister's office to ask about these allegations but had not received a response at the time of publication.

AFP cited government spokesman Stelios Petsas as saying that Mount Parnitha is in the "the Athens region" and suggested that citizens could eventually move beyond the immediate vicinity of their homes.

"The prime minister had indicated the need for flexibility in this second confinement, for people who do sport," he added.

But officials from Syriza have hit back at what it described as "ridiculous excuses".

"[There is] only lack of empathy and arrogance, at a time when the public health system is at its limits and the health staff on the verge of psychological and physical collapse," said Nassos Iliopoulos from the Syriza-Progressive Alliance.

Physical exercise is listed as one of the accepted reasons for leaving home, according to the strict containment measures imposed by Greece to stem the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, such physical exercise is limited to the immediate vicinity of the home, and any infringement without a clear reason is punishable with a €300 fine.

The wearing of masks is also compulsory outdoors in Greece under the regulations announced by Prime Minister Mitsotakis.

Greece extended its national lockdown for the second time on Thursday, until December 14.

The government has faced backlash for banning all gatherings and demonstrations during the lockdown and has been accused of providing insufficient aid to citizens during the economic hardship that has resulted from the pandemic.

Since the viral photos of Mitsotakis were published, more than 4,000 people have joined a Facebook group promoting a "cycling tour of Mont Parnitha" on Saturday.

More than 2,700 people have died of the coronavirus in Greece since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 1,900 new infections announced on Thursday.