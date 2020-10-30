The rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases in Greece is putting medical professionals under intense pressure. In recent days, admissions have hit record numbers.

70% of the total intensive care beds in the Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, have been taken by COVID-19 infected patients. In the rest of Greece, 45% of the beds in the intensive care units are occupied by patients with the new coronavirus.

Watch Euronews's Fay Doulgkeri report from Athens in the player above.