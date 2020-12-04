Europe's week: UK's vaccine boost and an illegal sex party

Boris Johnson had reason to celebrate this week after the UK became the first country to authorise the Pfizer/ BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

But Johnson, who is facing opposition from his own Conservative Party over his lockdown measures, urged caution.

"I think it is very important at this stage for us all to recognise that this is unquestionably good news," he said.

"It's very, very good news, but it is by no means the end of the story. It is not the end of our national struggle against coronavirus."

The big story in Brussels this week was still COVID-related, but not in the way most would think.

Jozsef Szajer, a Fidesz MEP close to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, was caught at was reportedly a private gay sex party in downtown Brussels.

In liberal Belgium, such a get-together of more than 20 consenting men is not illegal – but breaking the coronavirus lockdown rules is.

That is now Szajer's problem from a personal perspective, but MEPs say what makes it a political scandal is the hypocrisy of it all.

Szajer, the author of anti-LGBT legislation in Hungary, is denying his fellow citizens what he himself was using for personal pleasure: the tolerance of the law.