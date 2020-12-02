BREAKING NEWS
A woman walks on a cleared path

Russia’s northernmost city, Norilsk, has been waist-deep in snow for almost a week now, exposed to blizzards and gusts of strong wind.

In the past two months, about 400,000 tonnes of snow were removed from the Siberian city, according to local media.

Norilsk is located 300 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle.

