Britain's Supreme Court is to rule on Monday whether Shamima Begum, who left the UK to join the extremist Islamic State group, can return to the country to challenge the government's decision to strip her of her nationality.

Begum left her parents' home in East London in 2015 when she was just 15 to travel to Syria to join IS.

She is currently being detained at the Al-Roj camp, in north-east Syria, by the Syrian Democratic Forces. Conditions in the camp

A British citizen from birth, she was stripped of her nationality in February 2019 with authorities arguing her return to the UK presented a risk to national security. They also said that as both her parents have Bangladeshi passports, she could apply for citizenship in the south Asian country.

She has asked to be able to return to the UK however in order to properly appeal this decision. British courts have so far sided in her favour with a Special Immigration Appeals Commission and the Court of Appeals ruling she couldn't have an "effective" appeal against the state while being detained abroad.