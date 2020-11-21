The death toll in a mortar attack on Saturday that pounded the Afghan capital rose to eight, officials confirmed, making it the latest assault in an ongoing wave of violence sweeping Kabul.

"The terrorists fired 23 rockets on the city of Kabul. Based on the initial information, eight people were martyred, and 31 others were wounded," said interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian, who blamed the Taliban for the attack. A police source also confirmed the toll.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for blasts.

The Taliban denied responsibility and have pledged not to attack urban areas under the terms of a US withdrawal deal, but the Kabul administration has blamed the insurgents or their proxies for other recent attacks in Kabul.