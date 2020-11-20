A nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants after 10 p.m. comes into effect across Sweden from Friday. It's another measure being introduced by Stockholm to curb the rising spread of COVID-19 cases after gatherings were limited to eight people.

But many countries across Europe, including the UK and France, have gone a step further and closed all bars and restaurants in nationwide lockdowns.

As outbreaks often begin in crowded and poorly ventilated indoor settings, how important are those measures in helping to curb the spread of the virus?

Dr Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health at the University of Southampton gave Euronews an appraisal.

"The emerging evidence of aerosol transmission shows the virus can stay in the air and viable for a few hours. Where infection rates are high then keeping people apart with the windows open wouldn't be sufficient."

