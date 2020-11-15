Italian coastguard rescued 31 migrants from a capsized boat five kilometres off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa on Saturday.
Members of the Italian coastguard were involved in the rescue operation of the migrants after officers from the Guardia di Finanza spotted the vessel from a helicopter.
Two of the rescued migrants were transferred to the hospital but were not in life-threatening conditions. Three patrol boats in total were involved in the rescue.
