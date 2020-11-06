Protests have been held in the United States over unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Austria mourned for the four people killed by a sympathiser of so-called Islamic State in the capital Vienna.

A second national lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 was announced in England to curb the spread of COVID-19 from Thursday, the same day that Portugal, Austria and Greece unveiled partial lockdowns too.

This is how these and other key stories of the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Protesters march to demand every vote be counted in the presidential election. November 4, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois, USA Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times via AP

A sculpture in the shape of whale’s tail caught the front carriage of a metro train as it rammed through barriers at De Akkers station in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam Peter Dejong/AP Photo

People attend a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of the terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria. November 5, 2020 Joe Klamar/AFP

A building that was damaged during the October 30 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, is being demolished. Search and rescue operations for survivors were completed on Wednesday Emrah Gurel/AP Photo

A damaged room at the Kabul University after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. November 3, 2020 Rahmat Gul/AP Photo

Smoke billows from a refugee and migrant camp after a fire broke out on the Greek island of Samos. November 2, 2020 Michael Svarnias/AP Photo

A Russian journalist tries to interview a person detained by police officers during an unsanctioned action to mark National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia, November 4, 2020 Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo

Relatives gather around the graves illuminated by candles during All Saints Day at the cemetery in Vilnius, Lithuania. November 1, 2020 Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo

A waiter packs chairs outside a pub in Soho, Central London on the night before a national lockdown for England which began on Thursday. November 4, 2020 Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo

African migrants photographed after arriving at the coast of Gran Canaria, Spain on November 1, 2020. They crossed part of the Atlantic Ocean sailing on a wooden boat Javier Bauluz/AP Photo

Thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims are marching to the French Embassy in Dhaka to protest the French president’s support of secular laws Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP Photo

An aerial view shows an oil tanker on fire in Apapa, Lagos. November 5, 2020 Benson Ibeabuchi/AFP