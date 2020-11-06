Latest Live Coverage

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department. November 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department. November 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Pictures of the week: US election protests, Austria's mourning and new lockdowns introduced

By Natalia Liubchenkova
Protests have been held in the United States over unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Austria mourned for the four people killed by a sympathiser of so-called Islamic State in the capital Vienna.

A second national lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 was announced in England to curb the spread of COVID-19 from Thursday, the same day that Portugal, Austria and Greece unveiled partial lockdowns too.

This is how these and other key stories of the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times via AP
Protesters march to demand every vote be counted in the presidential election. November 4, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois, USAAshlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times via AP
Peter Dejong/AP Photo
A sculpture in the shape of whale’s tail caught the front carriage of a metro train as it rammed through barriers at De Akkers station in Spijkenisse, near RotterdamPeter Dejong/AP Photo
Joe Klamar/AFP
People attend a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of the terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria. November 5, 2020Joe Klamar/AFP
Emrah Gurel/AP Photo
A building that was damaged during the October 30 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, is being demolished. Search and rescue operations for survivors were completed on WednesdayEmrah Gurel/AP Photo
Rahmat Gul/AP Photo
A damaged room at the Kabul University after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. November 3, 2020Rahmat Gul/AP Photo
Michael Svarnias/AP Photo
Smoke billows from a refugee and migrant camp after a fire broke out on the Greek island of Samos. November 2, 2020Michael Svarnias/AP Photo
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo
A Russian journalist tries to interview a person detained by police officers during an unsanctioned action to mark National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia, November 4, 2020Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo
Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo
Relatives gather around the graves illuminated by candles during All Saints Day at the cemetery in Vilnius, Lithuania. November 1, 2020Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo
Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo
A waiter packs chairs outside a pub in Soho, Central London on the night before a national lockdown for England which began on Thursday. November 4, 2020Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo
Javier Bauluz/AP Photo
African migrants photographed after arriving at the coast of Gran Canaria, Spain on November 1, 2020. They crossed part of the Atlantic Ocean sailing on a wooden boatJavier Bauluz/AP Photo
Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP Photo
Thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims are marching to the French Embassy in Dhaka to protest the French president’s support of secular lawsMahmud Hossain Opu/AP Photo
Benson Ibeabuchi/AFP
An aerial view shows an oil tanker on fire in Apapa, Lagos. November 5, 2020Benson Ibeabuchi/AFP
AFP
Syrians look out the window on the first train test ride from Aleppo’s railway station, as authorities aim to reopen the line connecting the city to the capital DamascusAFP

