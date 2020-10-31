Greece is to implement a partial lockdown to combat an "exponential" increase in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Saturday.

The partial lockdown will come into force on Tuesday and last a month, Mitsotakis said in a televised address.

Under the new measure, local areas will be categorised as either Surveillance or High Risk zones.

In the former, a curfew will be implemented from midnight to 05:00 CET. Mask wearing will be required everywhere, both indoors and outdoors, higher education is to be conducted remotely and gatherings are prohibited.

In the latter, the same measures will apply but all hospitality businesses, as well as theatres, museums, cinemas and indoor gyms, will also be asked to close their doors to the public.

Mitsotakis stressed that contrary to the lockdown implemented in the spring, "we are not talking about a total freeze of everyday life, as shops and schools will remain open.

He conceded however that "today's message is what I was hoping not to have to do".

"After a long period of stability, cases are increasing exponentially in our country," he said. "Scientists warn that soon, the new wave will test our national health service endurance."

"We must act now before our ICUs (Intensive Care Units) fall," he added.

The country of 10.7 million has so far recorded 35,510 COVID cases and 615 deaths, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Mitsotakis's announcement, delayed by a day following a deadly earthquake on Friday in the Aegean Sea, comes days after several other European countries announced tighter measures to slow the second wave of the pandemic.

National lockdowns have once more been introduced in France and Belgium, while Germany has also opted for a partial lockdown.

The UK, which remains Europe's most heavily-impacted country, is also reportedly mulling introducing a new month-long national lockdown.

Epidemiologist John Edmunds, a member of the government's scientific advisory group, said cases were running "significantly above" a reasonable worst-case scenario drawn up by modellers early this month.

British media were reporting on Saturday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could make the announcement on Monday though the government says no decisions have been made.

Earlier this month, the government introduced a multi-tier system to be implemented at locally based on the number of infections. But scientists say it has not been enough.

More than 46,200 people have lost their lives to the virus in the UK and the country has recorded over 20,000 new daily infections for the past five days. It is expected to pass the 1 million infection threshold over the weekend.