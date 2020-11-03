Four people were killed and dozens injured after gunmen brought havoc to the streets of the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday night, just hours before the start of a coronavirus lockdown.

One of the shooters was killed but several others are believed to be on the run, sparking a city-wide manhunt and prompting authorities to warn residents to stay in their homes.

The attacks came as Viennese were out in restaurants and bars enjoying the last night before the beginning of a partial lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.

