Authorities in Russia have raided the offices of the opposition leader and Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny.

They say bailiffs searched the premises of Navalny's anti-corruption foundation in Moscow in connection with an unpaid damages claim from a catering company.

The company is reportedly owned by a businessman close to Russian president Putin.

Navalny is still in Germany, recovering from a nearly fatal poisoning in August. He has accused Russia's intelligence services of being behind the attempt on his life. German investigators said that the nerve agent Novichok was used against Navalny.

However, the Siberian transport police, who were also investigating the poisoning, have reported that they found no trace of Novichok or any other poison on Navalny's clothes or close to the scene. They suggest he fell ill because of metabolic problems and pancreatitis.

