Welcome to Euronews Travel’s first video series, Women Beyond Borders, with which we are bringing you first-person stories of women around the world who are living brave, adventurous lives, and conquering their own personal challenges on the road. These women live for travel and adventure, some of them crossing the world in pursuit of the most unique experiences, others pursuing a lifestyle that many would dream of, and yet others breaking the mould of traditionally male-dominated industries. We want our series to inspire you to believe in the power of your own dreams.

Since she was a young child , Krystal Kelly - or the Equestrian Adventuress - has had two great passions: horses and travel. She has since dedicated her life to both, working with horses in over 20 countries, and travelling to over 60.

During her travels, she has set up the first ever horse riding program in Bhutan. As well as being one of just 22 riders to complete the Mongolian Derby in the year that she entered. No mean feat as the Derby is a gruelling 1000km,10 day ride, which offers some of the best horseback views in the world.

For Krystal, there’s no reason not to travel. Money? She has sofa surfed in three different countries. Safety? Take a friend. Being a female traveller, she has also found a lot of comfort in forming connections with local women, especially because she feels most in her element when visiting lesser-known destinations.

What keeps her going?

Krystal explains that for her, it’s all about the feeling she gets when she’s riding into the horizon: “You can keep following the horizon, that line, forever - and that’s a good feeling.”

Find out more about Krystal by watching our video.

Come back to Euronews Travel every week to meet more incredible women who take on the world.