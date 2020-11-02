French schoolchildren resumed classes on Monday after a two-week holiday break, with new restrictions requiring six-year-olds to wear masks.

But this return to school was different for most as a minute of silence was held to honour the memory of Samuel Paty, the history teacher who was murdered last month after having shown his pupils caricatures of the Muslim prophet Muhammed.

Invoking France's cherished rights of expression and secularism, officials recalled the country's Enlightenment past as they urged students and teachers alike to look to the future.

``"Samuel Paty taught each child of the Republic to become a free citizen. For him, for our country, we will continue. It is our honor and our duty,'' French Prime Minister Jean Castex wrote in a tweet.

At schools throughout the country, students listened to readings of the letter of Jean Jaures, a 19th-century French thinker and politician, to instructors urging them to teach the country's children to ``know France, its geography and its history, its body and its soul.''

Watch the latest report in the media player above.