Sean Connery, the Scottish actor most famous for his portrayal of James Bond, has died at the age of 90, the BBC reported, citing family.

He was, for many, the definitive James Bond.

Connery launched the film series in 1962 and set the bar by which the world came to know Her Majesty's most popular secret agent.

His own relationship with the character was ambivalent — he gave the role up more than once — but in all Connery played Bond in six official films, including Goldfinger, and in an unofficial seventh, Never Say Never Again, in 1983.

The success gave him international recognition and Connery did not shy away from projects that were diverse, unexpected, but always demanding.

Alfred Hitchcock directed him in the psychological thriller, Marnie.

A few years later, he joined the American filmmaker John Huston on an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's The Man Who Would Be King. It would be one of Connery's favourites.

The 1980s saw Connery star in major hits like The Name of the Rose, in which he played a character who mentored young students.

That kind of role recurred in many subsequent films, like the global hit Highlander, where he donned the clothes of an immortal Spanish nobleman who trains a young Scottish warrior to complete his mission.

With Brian de Palma's The Untouchables, Connery won the only Oscar of his career, that of Best Supporting Actor, solidifying his place as a major player in the industry.

He was Indiana Jones's father in the third episode of the hit film series, The Last Crusade, forming a credible duo with lead actor Harrison Ford even though they are only 12 years apart.

The Hunt for Red October in 1990 was an adaptation of Tom Clancy's 1984 bestselling novel of the same name. Connery received critical acclaim as a Russian submarine commander... with a distinctly Scottish accent. The film co-starred Alec Baldwin and Sam Neill.

Born Thomas Sean Connery in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, Connery was a proud Scot and reportedly had the words "Scotland Forever" tattooed on his body.

He was knighted for his services to acting in 2000 and, although he spent few days in Scotland in his later years, he was a strong supporter of Scottish independence — and always mindful to wear his kilt.