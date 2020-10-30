Taiwan is at the vanguard of the burgeoning gay rights movement in Asia and became the first place in the region to allow same-sex marriage in May 2019 after a bruising political fight.
Nearly 200 couples paraded at an army base in northern Taoyuan county before exchanging vows at an outdoor ceremony.
Among them were two Taiwanese female soldiers and their civilian same-sex partners, a first for the island's armed forces which regularly hosts mass weddings for staff.
Major Wang Yi, 36 and her partner Yumi Meng waved rainbow flags as they posed for photos with family in front of an armoured vehicle.
More No Comment
Guatemalans make offerings to folk hero San Simon for COVID protection
German eatery's bid to host winter guests hit by paritial lockdown
Clashes with police as illegal settlement in Buenos Aires evicted
Israel Philharmonic performs outside Knesset to protest COVID measures
Shop and restaurant owners in Italy protest coronavirus restrictions
Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of Day of the Dead closure
Typhoon Molave: Two people killed as 145 kph winds lash Vietnam
Hurricane Zeta hits Mexico with strong winds and heavy rain
Firefighters battle out-of-control blazes in southern California
Roaring good time: 'Dinosaurs' roam cycling path in Singapore
Protesters clash with Italian police over coronavirus restrictions
La Paz eagerly waits for return of tourists after COVID
Protesters return to Baghdad streets after anniversary rally
Boy dressed as Donald Trump for Halloween catches president's eye
Chileans celebrate on streets after voting for new constitution
Drive-in Mass services becoming a Sunday favourite with Venezuelans
Dublin streets quiet on second day of Ireland's new virus lockdown
Hindu festival season scaled down due to coronavirus
Giant inflatable Borat floats down London's Thames
Drones deliver supplies to Israeli hospital in new pilot scheme