Giant cat drawing discovered on a hillside in Peru

Archaeologists in Peru have discovered a new outline of a feline on a hillside in Nazca.

They were carrying out maintenance in the area during the coronavirus pandemic.

Such giant outlines are normally made of stones and are known as geoglyphs.

The cat-shaped figure had been almost completely erased before it was uncovered.

"Well, one of the things that continues to surprise, and that many ask, is how we still find new geoglyphs," explained Johny Isla, the Director of the Nazca-Palpa Management Plan at the Ministry of Culture.

"And in fact, there are new ones and we will continue to find more. This has improved a lot in recent years with the use of modern technology. Before we had aerial photographs or photographs from planes, but now we have photos that can be taken with drones at very low altitudes and that helps us a lot."

The figure is 37m long, seen horizontally, and dates from a time before the famous figures of the Pampa de Nazca.

Such structures are typically only visible from the sky or from a long distance.