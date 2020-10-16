EU heads of states talked late into the night about their climate ambitions, but did not adopt a specific target for emissions reductions by 2030.

They will instead delay discussions on the issue to their December summit.

"We have tried to identify what are the building blocks to make agreement possible in December. We are convinced we need more political will," EU Council President Charles Michel said Friday.

He said that achieving a green deal would be essential.

For the time being, the European Commission has proposed a target of cutting emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

The European Parliament, however, has gone even further with a proposal to cut emissions by 60%.

Almost half of the 27 EU member states want to boost the existing target of reducing emissions by 40% to 55%, but Eastern European states such as Poland, which relies on fossil-fuels, are uneasy.

In accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement, the EU has promised to be climate-neutral by 2050.

German Green MEP Ska Keller said she hopes EU leaders will hold a special summit dedicated to climate and that the German Council presidency will put pressure on EU member states to come to an agreement.

The European Parliament has laid the groundwork for the EU to meet its climate obligations, she said.