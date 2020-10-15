People gathered in celebration and to mourn American George Floyd on what would have been his 47th birthday.
The crowd gathers at Floyd's memorial near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Ave in Minneapolis, Minnesota, near the location where Floyd was killed while in police custody in May.
His death sparked protests that spread across the United States over the summer against racial injustice.
It also fueled a national conversation about police violence and race in the United States.
A memorial was also held in New York City on what would have been Floyd's birthday. It was attended by dozens of family and supporters including Floyd's brother Terrence who spoke of his pain at losing his relative.
More No Comment
Rare Allosaurus dinosaur skeleton sells for €3 million at auction
Spain's far-right holds drive-in protest against state of emergency
Ecstatic fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship win
Nadal mimics famous 'biting trophy' pose
Aerial video shows scale of deadly central Vietnam floods
'Mission: Impossible 7': US star Tom Cruise spotted at filming in Rome
Police violently disperse demonstrators at Belarus protest march
Ivory Coast opposition defy president’s 3rd term bid
North Korea shows off giant missiles at huge military parade
USA: Debris litters the ground after Hurricane Delta hits Louisiana
Aerial shots of Lebanon forest fires in the Metn district
Greenpeace raises statue of Brazil's Bolsonaro in burnt wetlands
Image of Spain's king set alight as monarch visits Barcelona
Clashes in Jakarta over Indonesia's new labour law
Watch: Violent clashes after landmark Golden Dawn verdict in Athens
Protesters hold anti-NATO rally in Greece
Dozens dance in Rio de Janeiro's streets despite COVID-19
Tens of thousands attend Senegal pilgrimage despite COVID-19
About 300 firefighters try to control fires in Cordoba, Argentina
Watch: In Mecca, pilgrims return to Islam's holiest site