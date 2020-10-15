Welcome to Euronews Travel’s first ever video series: Women Beyond Borders.

In this series, we're bringing you first - hand accounts from women around the world who are living brave, adventurous lives, conquering their own personal challenges on the road. These women live for travel and adventure, some of them crossing the globe in pursuit of the most unique experiences, others chasing a lifestyle that many would dream of, and yet others breaking the mould of traditionally male-dominated industries.

We want our series to inspire you to believe in the power of your own dreams.

Most people, most of the 7 billion of us occupying this planet, are good. Jessica Nabongo

World traveller Jessica Nabongo starts off the series with her inspiring story.

More people have travelled to space than to every country in the world.

But by the time Jessica had turned 35, she had travelled to all 195 countries on this planet. If you think that’s an exclusive club, there’s more: she is the first black woman to have travelled to every country in the world.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, to Ugandan parents, Jessica’s travels began early in life, when she was only four. As she grew older, travelling became a lifestyle choice, and to visit every country in the world, a life goal. She arrived at her final destination, Seychelles, in October 2019.

What kept Jessica going?

"I have met so many strangers on this journey who have kept me safe, shown me their country, who have loved me when they only just met me," she says. "That's really what was so great about this journey. Knowing, truly deep down in my heart, that most people, most of the seven billion of us occupying this planet, are good."

Today, Jessica is widely recognised as an icon for aspiring explorers. Her travel agency Jet Black champions enriching cultural travel experiences, and she even has her own boutique jewellery brand inspired by her adventures.

Watch Jessica’s video to discover more about her life-changing journey, and keep an eye on the Euronews Travel channels every week to meet more incredible women who are taking on the world.