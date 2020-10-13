As coronavirus cases surge and Europe is hit by a second wave of the deadly disease, Euronews is holding a debate with a range of MEPs and health professionals. We will be live at the European Parliament, on Wednesday, October 14, at 15:15 CEST.

Among our questions:

Are we making the same mistakes as we did during the first wave? Are we getting the balance right between protecting lives and livelihoods? When will there be a vaccine and will all Europeans want one? Should Europe now consider a full health union?

On our panel:

Romanian MEP Cristian-Silviu Bușoi

Portuguese MEPSara Cerda

Croatian MEP Tomislav Sokol

Thomas Allvin from the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA)

Michele Calabrò from the European Patients’ Forum (EPF)

If you have any questions for our panel tweet them to @DarrenEuronews.