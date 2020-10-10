COVID-19 photo exhibition in Rome is a moving tribute to Italians

A new photographic exhibition in Rome tells the moving and often tragic story of Italy's experience of the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthcare workers and life under lockdown are key features of the images on show.

"Every single picture reminds people that the moment is not over," explained the exhibition's curator Chris Warde-Jones. "Every single picture has people who are wearing masks. Every single picture reminds you in some way what the country has gone through."

The exhibition was organised by the Italian foreign press association and includes the work of Milan-based photographer Antonio Calanni, an Associated Press photographer, who was on the COVID frontline in Lombardy, the worst-hit region of Italy

"Each time we were dismantling our photographic gear, when I detached the lens from the camera and sat in my car to go back home, it was impossible to avoid crying," said Calanni.

Seventy-two pictures taken by 30 foreign press photographers from 10 different countries show every side of daily life under the threat of the coronavirus: hospitals, intensive care units, charities, businesses closing and reopening.

The exhibition was organised in collaboration with the municipality of Rome and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The photos are on display at the Capitoline museum from October 8 to November 1.