In pictures: Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, EU's legal action against the UK, fires in Ukraine
Copyright Karen Mirzoyan/AP Photo-
This week is marked by the fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh amid international appeals for a ceasefire.
Brussels has launched legal action against the UK over its plans to override sections of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.
At least nine people have died and fourteen more hospitalised after fires swept through Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk. Authorities reported the detonation of unexploded ordnance fired during fighting with Russia-backed separatists.
This is how these and other key stories of the week were captured by photographers around the world.