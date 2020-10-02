BREAKING NEWS
In pictures: Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, EU's legal action against the UK, fires in Ukraine

By Natalia Liubchenkova
Women and children read books in a bomb shelter as they seek refuge from shelling in Stepanakert, the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. October 1, 2020
Women and children read books in a bomb shelter as they seek refuge from shelling in Stepanakert, the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. October 1, 2020   -   Copyright  Karen Mirzoyan/AP Photo
This week is marked by the fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh amid international appeals for a ceasefire.

Brussels has launched legal action against the UK over its plans to override sections of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

At least nine people have died and fourteen more hospitalised after fires swept through Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk. Authorities reported the detonation of unexploded ordnance fired during fighting with Russia-backed separatists.

This is how these and other key stories of the week were captured by photographers around the world.

An unexploded projectile of multiple rocket launcher stuck into land near a settlement in region of Nagorno-Karabakh. October 1, 2020Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP
A lone fan with the Romanian flag watches Simona Halep and Irina-Camelia Begu's second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in ParisAlessandra Tarantino/AP
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, takes off her protective mask prior to making a statement regarding the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in BrusselsJohanna Geron/AP
Israeli acrobat Shay Rylski performs on a car-free road, during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. Tel Aviv, Israel. September 28, 2020Oded Balilty/AP Photo
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport. September 30, 2020, in Minnesota, US. Trump tested positive for COVID-19 two days later.Alex Brandon/AP Photo
A fireman extinguishes a fire in a village hit by wildfire in the Luhansk region, Ukraine. October 1, 2020Emergency Situation Ministry via AP
Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Glass Mountain Inn in St. Helena, California, USA. September 27, 2020Noah Berger/AP Photo
Feminist protesters clash with female police officers encircling them, during an action supporting abortion rights in Mexico City. September 27, 2020Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
A Palestinian man loads a horse carte with bags of flour received as monthly food supplies from the UN Relief and Works Agency, at a warehouse in Gaza City. September 30Khalil Hamra/AP Photo
British artist Sacha Jafri works on his painting titled “The Journey of Humanity” which is the size of two football fields. Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Oct. 1, 2020Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo