Anti-government protesters showed up in large numbers ahead in support of a planned protest in Beirut, Lebanon on Saturday.

The protesters are paying tribute to the more than 150 victims of the explosion that injured thousands on Tuesday near the city's port.

Many Lebanese have accused officials of negligence over the blast which was attributed to 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate left for years in a warehouse by the port.

Clashes broke out as hundreds of protesters began to gather; tear gas could be seen around protesters who were throwing objects.

Many observers said that security officials were blocking protesters with tear gas as hundreds joined the crowd.

The Lebanese Red Cross said they sent 17 ambulances to treat those injured at the protest.

The blast came during the worst economic recession in Lebanon on record. The Lebanese currency has lost 80 per cent of its value against the US dollar.

Lebanese customs officials claim to have alerted authorities to the presence of the stockpile of dangerous material at the port.

This story is being updated as events unfold.