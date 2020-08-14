Beirut Blast: The angry young voices of Lebanon | Culture Clash

Marc Ghazali, 23, used to lead tours through the streets of Lebanon. Now, he helps clear those same streets of rubble.

"Every time we think it can't get any worse, we're hit by something new," Marc told Culture Clash.

Lebanon’s Curse - Culture Clash “Every time we think it can’t get any worse, we’re hit by something new.” The Beirut explosion is the latest disaster to strike the country. Young people are fighting for a new future. This is their story. #CULTURECLASH Publiée par Euronews English sur Vendredi 14 août 2020 Watch the latest edition of Culture Clash

More than 170 people were killed and 6,000 injured in the huge chemical explosion which destroyed the city's port on August 4th. Government negligence has been blamed.

"The explosion...is considered by most as a massacre. A massacre by the government against its own people," Marc said.

Lama Ramadam is another young resident of Beirut outraged at her country's political class.

"We don't have proper education. We don't have proper infrastructure. It's very oblivious to some of the politicians, they think we have a normal life when we are deprived of it," she said.

Marc and Lama were among hundreds of thousands who took to the streets last October. The mass demonstrations against corruption and planned tax hikes were dubbed "The October Revolution."

The Beirut explosion reignited furious protests, forcing the country's prime minister and his cabinet to resign.

Lebanon's younger generation is now fighting for a new future.

"We're really fighting for everything. We're fighting for our human rights," Lama said.

"People don't really have anything to lose anymore. They're not afraid anymore so they will do whatever it takes," she said.

