Aung San Suu Kyi suspended from the Sakharov Prize Community by European Parliament

By Euronews
In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech during a meeting on implementation of Myanmar Education Development in Naypyidaw
Aung San Suu Ski, Myanmar's State Counsellor. has been suspended from the Sakharov Prize community. She was awarded the prize in 1990 but was only able to collect it in person in 2013, having been released from a 15 year house arrest in 2010.

Spokesperson for the European Parliament, Jaume Duch, tweeted that the "decision sanctions her lack of actions and her acceptance of the ongoing crimes against the Rohingya community in Myanmar."

Suu Ski received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991.