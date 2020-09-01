Typhoon Maysak sweeps over southern Japan

A powerful typhoon blew over Japan's southernmost islands early Tuesday on course for Japan's main southern island and later the Korean Peninsula.
Warnings issued for the area around Okinawa, home to US military bases, described gusts strong enough to cause some homes to collapse and extremely high tides.
The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said Typhoon Maysak was expected to later make landfall on Kyushu, Japan's main southern island, bringing strong winds and rain, then hit South Korea by Thursday.
Maysak had maximum winds of 162 kph at its centre at daybreak, according to the JMA.
The typhoon was forecast to strengthen slightly as it headed toward Kyushu.
Last week, a typhoon that hit the Korean Peninsula caused minor damage in both nations.
Japan's southern islands are often been hit by mudslides and flooding during typhoon season.
More No Comment
Citroen 2CV race goes ahead at Snetterton despite terrible conditions
Colombian priest holds mass in drive-in Cinema
London stages 'die-in' protest against police brutality and racism
Mourning and masks: Shiites in Iran mark Ashoura amid COVID-19
Migrants move off Banksy rescue vessel as ships come to its aid
Socially-distanced spectators watch the Tour de France start from Nice
South African bikers protest against attacks on farmers
Pakistanis take part in Muslim mourning processions
World's largest bronze gorilla sculpture grabs New Yorkers' attention
Extinction Rebellion protest outside London HQ of oil giant Shell
Sea-Watch 4 rescue boat seeks port for 200 migrants in the Mediterranean
Typhoon that smashed South Korea now moves to its northern neighbour
Statue honouring 'real women' unveiled in New York's Central Park
Dazzling designs in latest exhibition at Japan's Art Aquarium
World's biggest rooftop greenhouse opens in Montreal
Coast guard rescues 17 from flaming yacht off coast of Sardinia
Two people die during protests over police shooting of Jacob Blake
Musicians try to lift spirits in COVID-hit Brazilian favela
Sunbathers flee as tornado hits Italian beach
Swiss 'first to complete parachute jump from solar-powered plane'