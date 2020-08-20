Protestors again took to the streets of Minsk and other Belarusian cities on Thursday after the EU rejected on Wednesday the official results of Lukashenko's landslide win with 80% of the vote.

Demonstrators have been pushing for their authoritarian leader to step down after his reelection, which opposition leaders claim was rigged.

Sunday's crowd grew to an unprecedented 200,000.

At least three protesters have died and police detained almost 7,000 people and injured hundreds during the four days of protest.

President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed the protesters as Western puppets and threatened opposition leaders with criminal charges.

He told the European Union to mind its own business while the EU leaders, for their part, said they were preparing sanctions.

Lukashenko warned the strike participants on Wednesday that they would face dismissal in a bid to stop the spreading of unrest.

He also told the members of the Coordination Council that they would be charged for their attempt to create "parallel power structures". The day before, they had called for a new presidential vote and demanded an investigation into the crackdown on protests.