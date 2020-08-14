Much of the world's attention this week was drawn to Belarus, where the protests over the controversial re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko have been met with violence.

Meanwhile, Lebanon marked a week since the catastrophic explosion in Beirut on August 4. The country has been plunged into an even deeper political crisis, as its capital struggles to come to terms with the devastation and loss.

Elsewhere, residents and environmental workers in Mauritius tried to reduce the damage from an oil spill after a ship ran aground on a coral reef, and skywatchers were treated to the biggest cosmic light shows as the Perseid meteor shower reached its peak.

This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.

Demonstrators run away from police during the protest against the results of the Belarusian presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. August 9, 2020 Sergei Grits/AP Photo

A woman is held by a police officer as the other police officers detain an opposition supporter protesting the election results in the capital of Minsk, Belarus. August 11 AP

Women dressed in white clothes protest against police violence in Minsk, Belarus. August 12, 2020 Sergei Gapon/AFP

A couple with children contemplate the damage in front of the port of Beirut more than a week after a massive blast ruined it. Beirut, Lebanon. August 13, 2020 AFP

A firefighters battles the Lake Fire near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest, north of Los Angeles, California, USA. August 12, 2020 Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above a camping site at the Negev desert near the city of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, during the annual Perseids meteor shower Menahem Kahana/AFP

Brazilian soldiers disinfect the statue of Christ The Redeemer prior to the opening of the tourist attraction in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. August 13, 2020 Mauro Pimentel/AFP

Medical workers dispose of bags containing hazardous biological waste outside a hospital which treats patients with COVID-19 in Veracruz, Mexico. August 12, 2020 Felix Marquez/AP Photo

Police clash with protesters who returned to downtown Portland, USA. August 12, 2020 Sean Meagher/AP

Volunteers take part in the clean-up operation in Mahebourg, Mauritius, after the oil spill from the MV Wakashio ship. August 12, 2020 Beekash Roopun/AP

The twenty or so beach guests sing a never-ending opera "Sun and Sea" during the "Zuercher Theater Spektakel" in Zurich, Switzerland. August 13, 2020 Ennio Leanza/AP

People cool off under a public shower near the Canal de l'Ourcq in Paris. August 11, 2020 Kamil Zihnioglu/AP Photo