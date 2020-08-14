BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

World

This week in pictures: protests in Belarus, Perseid shower peak, Mauritius oil spill

Comments
By Natalia Liubchenkova
A combination of images featuring this week’s news stories  
A combination of images featuring this week’s news stories     -   Copyright  AP, AFP
Text size Aa Aa

Much of the world's attention this week was drawn to Belarus, where the protests over the controversial re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko have been met with violence.

Meanwhile, Lebanon marked a week since the catastrophic explosion in Beirut on August 4. The country has been plunged into an even deeper political crisis, as its capital struggles to come to terms with the devastation and loss.

Elsewhere, residents and environmental workers in Mauritius tried to reduce the damage from an oil spill after a ship ran aground on a coral reef, and skywatchers were treated to the biggest cosmic light shows as the Perseid meteor shower reached its peak.

This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.

Sergei Grits/AP Photo
Demonstrators run away from police during the protest against the results of the Belarusian presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. August 9, 2020Sergei Grits/AP Photo
AP
A woman is held by a police officer as the other police officers detain an opposition supporter protesting the election results in the capital of Minsk, Belarus. August 11AP
Sergei Gapon/AFP
Women dressed in white clothes protest against police violence in Minsk, Belarus. August 12, 2020Sergei Gapon/AFP
AFP
A couple with children contemplate the damage in front of the port of Beirut more than a week after a massive blast ruined it. Beirut, Lebanon. August 13, 2020AFP
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo
A firefighters battles the Lake Fire near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest, north of Los Angeles, California, USA. August 12, 2020Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo
Menahem Kahana/AFP
A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above a camping site at the Negev desert near the city of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, during the annual Perseids meteor showerMenahem Kahana/AFP
Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Brazilian soldiers disinfect the statue of Christ The Redeemer prior to the opening of the tourist attraction in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. August 13, 2020Mauro Pimentel/AFP
Felix Marquez/AP Photo
Medical workers dispose of bags containing hazardous biological waste outside a hospital which treats patients with COVID-19 in Veracruz, Mexico. August 12, 2020Felix Marquez/AP Photo
Sean Meagher/AP
Police clash with protesters who returned to downtown Portland, USA. August 12, 2020Sean Meagher/AP
Beekash Roopun/AP
Volunteers take part in the clean-up operation in Mahebourg, Mauritius, after the oil spill from the MV Wakashio ship. August 12, 2020Beekash Roopun/AP
Ennio Leanza/AP
The twenty or so beach guests sing a never-ending opera "Sun and Sea" during the "Zuercher Theater Spektakel" in Zurich, Switzerland. August 13, 2020Ennio Leanza/AP
Kamil Zihnioglu/AP Photo
People cool off under a public shower near the Canal de l'Ourcq in Paris. August 11, 2020Kamil Zihnioglu/AP Photo
Matilde Campodonico/AP Photo
People wear face masks as they listen to musicians of the Montevideo Symphonic Band perform at the Solis theatre in Montevideo, Uruguay. August 13, 2020Matilde Campodonico/AP Photo