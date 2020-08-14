Much of the world's attention this week was drawn to Belarus, where the protests over the controversial re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko have been met with violence.
Meanwhile, Lebanon marked a week since the catastrophic explosion in Beirut on August 4. The country has been plunged into an even deeper political crisis, as its capital struggles to come to terms with the devastation and loss.
Elsewhere, residents and environmental workers in Mauritius tried to reduce the damage from an oil spill after a ship ran aground on a coral reef, and skywatchers were treated to the biggest cosmic light shows as the Perseid meteor shower reached its peak.
This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.