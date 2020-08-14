BREAKING NEWS
A couple hug after being released from a detention centre where protesters were detained during a mass rally following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. August 14
In pictures: protesters freed from detention centres in Belarus

By Natalia Liubchenkova with AP, AFP
In the very early hours on Friday, August 14, Belarusian authorities released dozens of people detained during demonstrations contesting the results of the presidential election.

Just after midnight, detainees were seen walking out of one of the jails in the Belarusian capital, Minsk. In the early morning, volunteers who had stayed round the clock near the places where detainees were kept, also saw more than a hundred detainees being released in the city of Zhodino just northeast of the Belarusian capital.

Ambulances arrived to carry those who apparently were unable to walk on their own.

Nearly 7,000 people have been detained and hundreds injured in the clampdown on demonstrators who are calling the election results a fraud. Police have broken up protests with stun grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets and severe beatings.

Sergei Gapon/AFP or licensors
AP
AP
AP
AP
Sergei Gapon/AFP
Earlier this week hundreds of women formed long “lines of solidarity” in several areas in Minsk. Many were dressed in white and carried flowers and portraits of detained loved ones.

Women dressed in white clothes protest against police violence in Minsk, Belarus. August 12, 2020
Sergei Gapon/AFP
Sergei Gapon/AFP
Police block a street after using flash-bang grenades to disperse protesters during a mass rally following presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. August 11, 2020
AP
Police move to block demonstrators during a mass rally following the disputed presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, late August 11, 2020
AP
Police drag a protester amid protests following the disputed presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, late August 11, 2020
AP
Armed police block protesters during a mass rally following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, late August 11, 2020
AP
Police use flash-bang grenades to disperse protesters during a mass rally following presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. August 11, 2020
AP
Police surround a protester during a mass rally following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, late August 11, 2020
AP

