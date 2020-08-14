In pictures: protesters freed from detention centres in Belarus

In the very early hours on Friday, August 14, Belarusian authorities released dozens of people detained during demonstrations contesting the results of the presidential election.

Just after midnight, detainees were seen walking out of one of the jails in the Belarusian capital, Minsk. In the early morning, volunteers who had stayed round the clock near the places where detainees were kept, also saw more than a hundred detainees being released in the city of Zhodino just northeast of the Belarusian capital.

Ambulances arrived to carry those who apparently were unable to walk on their own.

Nearly 7,000 people have been detained and hundreds injured in the clampdown on demonstrators who are calling the election results a fraud. Police have broken up protests with stun grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets and severe beatings.

People detained during recent rallies of opposition supporters, who accuse Alexander Lukashenko of falsifying the results of the presidential election, leave Okrestina prison Sergei Gapon/AFP or licensors

People detained during recent rallies show severe bruising as they leave Okrestina prison early morning in Minsk on August 14, 2020 Sergei Gapon/AFP

Earlier this week hundreds of women formed long “lines of solidarity” in several areas in Minsk. Many were dressed in white and carried flowers and portraits of detained loved ones.