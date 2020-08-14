Police in the Netherlands have arrested more than 20 people after the second night of riots in The Hague.

Police say that rioters on rooftops and in the streets caused "serious nuisance" and threw eggs, stones and "heavy fireworks" at officers.

There were no immediate reports of injuries but windows on two police vehicles were severely damaged. A garbage container was also set on fire.

The clashes began around 23:00 on Thursday night in the low-income neighbourhood of Hoefkade-Vaillantlaan.

Mayor Jan van Zanen later issued an emergency order due to the disturbance, giving police extra powers to detain people.

During the night, more than 20 suspects were arrested, according to a statement.

Authorities from the Mobile Police Unit had restored public order by Friday morning.

Young people in the neighbourhood have been clashing with police for two nights since water authorities prevented citizens from using fire hydrants to cool off during a weeklong heatwave.