Belarus' leading opposition candidate is now "safe" after fleeing her country for Lithuania, according to the Lithuanian foreign minister.

Linas Linkevicius confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday morning that the former English teacher, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, had arrived in his country and was away from harm.

It comes just hours after Tsikhanouskaya went to the Electoral Commission in Belarus to formally request a recount of Sunday's presidential election, rejecting results that show authoritarian Alexander Lukashenko secured a landslide.

Upon leaving the Commission office, she said she had also made "a decision" to be with her children — but did not elaborate

Tsikhanouskaya, a political novice who filed her candidacy for president after her opposition blogger husband was jailed, earlier told the electorate that she had heard of an "absolutely opposite" result to Sunday's vote.

She said: "We are gathering proof of falsifications."

"We have people who are officially ready to confirm falsifications at poll stations.

"So we are starting to actively work on this and right now I'm going to the Central Election Commission to say that we don't accept the result of the elections."

Thousands of people have been detained Sergei Grits/AP

Meanwhile, police officers were seen using flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets to push back thousands of protesters flooding the streets across the country for a second consecutive day on Monday.

According to an interior ministry spokeswoman, one man died in the latest demonstration after an explosive device detonated in his hands.

Dozens of people were injured, while 3,000 more were detained — 1,000 in the capital Minsk.

Dozens of people have been injured in the clashes Sergei Grits/AP

The protests, which gathered in Minsk, Brest, Mogilev and Vitebsk, saw people shouting "freedom!" and "long live Belarus!" as police moved to violently disperse them.

Along with many Belarusians who have dismissed Lukashenko's overwhelming victory as a sham, a number of Western powers, too, have expressed doubts at the result.

They have also expressed sharp criticism of the police crackdown on protesters.

But election officials in Belarus maintain the longtime leader secured more than 80% of the vote on Sunday, leaving his main rival with just 10%.

Alexander Lukashenko (left) won 80% of the vote, leaving Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (right) with 10% AP Photo

Lukashenko's victory will mark a sixth term in office for the 65-year-old, who has ruled the former-Soviet nation with an iron hand for more than a quarter of a century.

Nicknamed "Europe's last dictator," he warned on Monday that he would not be afraid to continue using force on protesters — whom he dubbed "sheep".

He said: "We will not allow them to tear the country apart" as he went on to claim the opposition were being directed from Poland and the Czech Republic, along with possible help from Ukraine and Russia.

"They are directing the [opposition] headquarters where those sheep don't understand what they want from them," he added.

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek has denied the claim.

Western powers have criticised the use of police force on protesters Sergei Grits/AP

Belarus has a long history of violent crackdowns on dissent, with protesters being beaten after an election in 2010, where six candidates were also arrested.

Keeping this in mind, Tsikhanouskaya had called for a "peaceful" night as results came in over the weekend, and said she had hoped officers would not use force.

The former English teacher may not have any experience in politics, but she has managed to unite opposition groups under her name and attracted tens of thousands of people to her rallies after emerging as an unlikely candidate to take on Lukashenko.

Rubber bullets and stun grenades were used to disperse protesters Sergei Grits/AP

It came after two other opponents, Viktor Babariko and Valery Tsepkalo, had their candidacies rejected.

Babariko is the head of a Russia-owned bank and had been jailed for charges that he maintains are political, while Tsepkalo is an entrepreneur and former ambassador to the United States, who fled to Russia with his children after fears he would be arrested.

Tsepkalo's wife, Veronika, stayed behind to become a leading member of Tsikhanouskaya's eventual presidential campaign, but she, too, fled the country on Sunday due to fears for her safety.