Lebanon's government has resigned over last week's devastating blast at the Beirut port, according to the country's health minister.

Hamad Hassan said the decision was made under increasing pressure as several ministers quit or expressed their intention to step down.

“The whole government resigned,” he told reporters at the end of a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

He added that Prime Minister Hassan Diab will head to the presidential palace to “hand over the resignation in the name of all the ministers.”

The move came after two days of demonstrations in Beirut over the weekend that saw clashes with security forces firing tear gas at protesters.