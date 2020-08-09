Eleven dead in Czech building fire

At least 11 people died and 10 others were injured in an apartment building fire in north-east Czech Republic on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the 11th floor of a 13-story building in the town of Bohumin, on the Czech-Polish border.

According to firefighters spokesman Lukas Popp, six people were killed inside an apartment at the 11th floor, including three children.

Five other people died after jumping from the 12th floor, according to Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who spoke to the Czech public radio.

Both Hamacek and the head of the regional government, Ivo Vondrak, suggested the fire is likely to have been set deliberately.

Regional firefighter chief Vladimir Vlcek argued the fire spread unusually quickly throughout the entire apartment but said authorities were still investigating the cause of the blaze.

Regional chief police officer Tomas Kuzel said police have detained one person in connection with the incident.

The building belongs to Bohumin Town Hall.