French President Emmanuel Macron visited shell-shocked Beirut, pledging support and urging change after a massive explosion devastated the Lebanese capital.
"Lebanon is not alone," he tweeted on arrival before pledging Paris would coordinate international relief efforts after the colossal blast killed at least 137 people, wounded thousands and caused billions of dollars in damage.
But Macron also warned that Lebanon — already mired in a deep economic crisis, in desperate need of a bailout and hit by political turmoil — would "continue to sink" unless it implements urgent reforms.
Public anger is simmering over the blast, caused by a massive pile of ammonium nitrate that had for years lain in a ramshackle portside warehouse — proof to many Lebanese of the deep rot at the core of their state system.
Macron visited Beirut's harbourside blast zone, now a wasteland of blackened ruins, rubble and charred debris where a 140-metre-wide crater has filled with seawater.
As Macron inspected a devastated pharmacy, angry crowds outside vented their fury at their "terrorist" leadership, shouting "revolution" and "the people want an end to the regime!"
"Come rule us!" one man yelled at the president.
Macron told them he would urge Lebanon's leaders to accept "a new political deal" and "to change the system, to stop the division of Lebanon, to fight against corruption".
Macron's visit to the small Mediterranean country, France's Middle East protege and former colonial-era protectorate, was the first by a foreign head of state since Tuesday's unprecedented tragedy.
More No Comment
Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bomb with ceremony
Lebanese diaspora hold vigil to honour victims of Beirut blast
Four cheetah cubs make their first appearance in Austrian zoo
Buddhist festival held without spectators in Sri Lanka
Cataclysmic explosion sows devastation in Lebanese capital
Southern California 'Apple Fire' rages on
Rain causes flooding and landslides in South Korea, leaving 6 dead
Italy inaugurates new bridge after deadly collapse
Few show up to watch migration of Kenyan wildebeests amid pandemic
Chinese beer lovers leave face masks behind as festival opens
Free parties on rise around Paris as clubs stay shut post-confinement
Worshippers observe final day of Hajj amid COVID-19 restrictions
Artists paint the picture of Portland's protests
'Pandemic Freedom Day': Berlin protests COVID-19 restrictions
Argentina battles fires in Paraná Delta
Athletes in Russia test out new device to make them swim faster
Red Panda is born for the first time in nine years at the Berlin Zoo
NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life
Tel Aviv artist depicts Netanyahu at 'Last Supper' table
Fire hydrants helping New Yorkers keep cool amid high temperatures