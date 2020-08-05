Seven people have been killed and five injured in northern Greece after a car crash involving a vehicle that was believed to be transporting migrants who had recently entered the country, police have said.

The crash, which happened just before 1am on Wednesday, occured just outside the city of Alexandroupolis when the car ran through roadworks and into a cement base.

Authorities said all of the dead and injured were men. Two were severely hurt and hospitalised in an intensive care unit. Their nationalities were not immediately available.

Thousands of migrants head to Greece from nearby Turkey, most hoping to make their way to more prosperous European countries further north. Although most arrive on eastern Aegean islands near the Turkish coast, many cross the land border in northeastern Greece.