Several countries in Europe have tightened restrictions once again amid fears that a second wave of COVID-19 is approaching.

Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, today said it was very concerned about rising cases of coronavirus in the country. It has already introduced tests for travellers returning from high-risk areas.

Belgium has reimposed stricter social distancing rules after a spike in infections, while France had consecutive days with more than 1,000 new cases.

Spain, meanwhile, has seen a rise in cases in Catalonia, prompting the region to go into lockdown.

WHO Europe, meanwhile, said that 29% of the cases reported in the past week were reported from Russia.

Here's a look at the daily case numbers for some of the European countries and how they compare to the peaks in March and April.

If you're having trouble viewing the infographics, please click here.