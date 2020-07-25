BREAKING NEWS
Germany

Three killed after small plane crashes into home in Germany

By Euronews & AP
The plane crashed into a family home in Western Germany.
Three people have died after an ultralight aircraft crashed into a home in western Germany, police said on Saturday.

North Rhine-Westphalia police said the aircraft crashed into the roof of the apartment building in the town of Wesel, sparking a fire, the dpa news agency reported.

The identities of the victims are not known but a small child suffered minor injures before the blaze was put out.

The aircraft, which crashed in Wesel, could have carried two people.

Police said it was not yet clear how many people were on board and the three people killed have not yet been identified.

Police told Bild newspaper the aircraft had taken off from Marl airfield.