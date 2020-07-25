Catalonia will close late-night bars and nightclubs from Saturday as Spain's northeastern region battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Catalan government announced the closures on Friday, which will last for 15 days.

Opening hours for bingo halls, gambling halls, and casinos have also been reduced as the region fears a second wave.

Spain recorded 280 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Friday, three times more than two weeks ago.

It comes less than a month after the country ended its lockdown.

The country is one of Europe's hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 28,000 people killed by the virus and over 272,000 infections, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Catalonia's Health Department reported a total of 89,727 coronavirus cases in the region on Saturday.

Despite the surge in cases, flights and travel to Spain are still permitted from the EU.

Spain is one of the world's top travel destinations, with Catalonia boasting its lively beach resorts and bars. The region's tourism industry is the country's economic powerhouse.

On Friday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex "strongly recommended" French citizens to "avoid" going to Catalonia. The Franco-Catalan border nevertheless remains open.