Nantes Cathedral fire: Drone pictures reveal scale of destruction

The extent of damage to Nantes' famed Gothic cathedral after a blaze broke there last Saturday has been shown in drone footage from the area's fire department.
The blaze destroyed the building's organ, shattered stained glass windows and sent plumes of black smoke billowing out between the cathedral's towers.
French officials launched an inquiry into how the fire was started after "three distinct fire points" were identified inside the cathedral.
A volunteer, responsible for closing the doors of the cathedral on Friday nights, was placed in custody but released on Sunday evening.
Forensic experts were working to determine the cause of the fire.
The Nantes fire brought back memories for many of the devastating blaze at Notre Dame Cathedral in April 2019, which destroyed most of the building's roof and caused its spire to collapse before it was extinguished.