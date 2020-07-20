Nantes Cathedral fire: Drone pictures reveal scale of destruction

The extent of damage to Nantes' famed Gothic cathedral after a blaze broke there last Saturday has been shown in drone footage from the area's fire department.

This image, provided by SDIS 44 Department of Fire and Rescue, shows the inside of the Gothic St Peter and St Paul Cathedral after the blaze in Nantes, France. July 18, 2020 SDIS 44 Department of Fire and Rescue via AP

The blaze destroyed the building's organ, shattered stained glass windows and sent plumes of black smoke billowing out between the cathedral's towers.

French officials launched an inquiry into how the fire was started after "three distinct fire points" were identified inside the cathedral.

A volunteer, responsible for closing the doors of the cathedral on Friday nights, was placed in custody but released on Sunday evening.

Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze at the Gothic St Peter and St Paul Cathedral, in Nantes, France. July 18, 2020 SDIS 44 Department of Fire and Rescue via AP

Forensic experts were working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Nantes fire brought back memories for many of the devastating blaze at Notre Dame Cathedral in April 2019, which destroyed most of the building's roof and caused its spire to collapse before it was extinguished.