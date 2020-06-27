Czech Republic appears to be in the middle of a second coronavirus wave after it recorded hundreds of new cases between Friday and Saturday.

The Ministry of Health reported 168 new infections on Friday - the largest 24-hour increase since April 11 - then another 120 on Saturday.

It brought the total number of cases to over 11,000, while fatalities stand at 349.

Jarmila Razova, from the Czech Ministry of Health, said the spike was due to massive screenings in areas where the virus is spreading quickly, including a mine in the east of the country and a company in the north.

She also argued that Czechs "did not behave in a responsible manner" when restrictions were relaxed after the health situation in the country improved.

She insisted however that the outbreak was "under control" and confined to local clusters.

The country announced just a week ago that it would lift face-mask obligation from July 1, exception made for Prague, and it has also reopened its schools, shops and restaurants.