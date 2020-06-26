Judo Values: politeness

The idea that greatness comes from the way we treat others is one of the core teachings of judo. In this episode of Judo Values, three judokas past and present talk about the principle of politeness and why it is so integral both in competition and life.

"Politeness is about knowing the way to behave, respecting every athlete, no matter if he is a world champion, champion of Israel or a champion in a local contest, knowing that we are all equal, we are all human beings, and respecting one another." Sagi Muki Israeli judoka

''you have to bow and shake hands..."

Yuri Alvear is the best judoka Colombia has ever produced. A triple world champion in 2011, 2013 and 2014, she also won bronze in 2015, 2017 and 2018. In 2016, she won Olympic silver in Rio following Olympic bronze in London in 2012. She has also won many Pan American Championships and took gold at the Grand Slam in Baku in 2017.

"Judo has many values. When you're fighting you are working as hard as you can, your opponent is doing the same. When you finish the fight you have to bow and shake hands...I think you have to be polite and respectful to your opponent, as well as respecting yourself.These are fundamental values which not only help you in judo but also in all other aspects of life." Yuri Alvear Colombian judoka

"An important means of education"

Jean-Luc Rougé became World Champion in U93Kg in 1975 and claimed four European titles from 1973-1980. Rougé also won the Tournoi de Paris three times and European gold with the French team. On October 5th, 2017 he was awarded the ‘Insignes de Commandeur de la Légion d’Honneur‘, one of the highest distinctions in France.

_"The definition of judo is not necessarily easy to pinpoint. First and foremost, it's more than just a sport, it’s an important means of education, and this is how we teach it in France. The key principles of friendship, solidarity and respect are things that are extremely important in the world of judo. Without that our sport would lose all its value. It would simply be a battle, where you would score points in a confrontational game, to beat your opponent. That's not judo at all." _