US President Donald Trump chose Oklahoma as the venue for his first re-election rally since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.
The choice of the city is controversial since in 1921 it saw one of the worst racial massacres in US history.
Trump, who has long stood accused of stoking racial divisions, had initially planned to hold the rally on Friday, the unofficial holiday known as Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in America at the close of the civil war.
Facing outrage over his choice of such a symbolic day - which has taken on even greater significance this year with the nation roiled by protests against racism and police brutality following George Floyd's death - Trump pushed back his rally until Saturday.
But the president's visit is still hard to accept for many black people in Tulsa, where the mayor has imposed a curfew citing fears the event could trigger unrest.
The city is divided to this day: the black population lives in the north of Tulsa, the white one in the south.
Around 15 percent of the city's 400,000 residents are black.
More No Comment
US protesters pull down more statues of people with links to slavery
Lockdown forces Irish paralympic hopeful to tread-mill water
Extinction Rebellion sprays fake blood over Medef's Paris headquarters
COVID-19 driving delivery robots boom as shoppers opt for alternatives
Spectacular timelapse catches Northern Lights dancing across Canada
North Korea blows up its joint liaison office with South Korea
Endangered Galapagos giant tortoises released back into the wild
Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed
Researchers use drones to track thousands of turtles in Australia
COVID-19: 'Hug curtain' used in Brazilian nursing homes
Thousands protest police brutality and discrimination in Paris
Toronto graffiti artists "paint the city black" against racism
Hong Kongers sing protest anthem one year after major clashes
A statue of former Belgian King Baudouin defaced with red paint
French police throw handcuffs away in protest at claims of racism
Rabat tramways don face masks to encourage Moroccans to wear them
Beirut wakes up to damage after clashes as currency hits new low
Mourners demand justice at George Floyd's funeral
Restaurant in the Netherlands to use robots to help out waiters
Italian tour guides protest lack of economic support