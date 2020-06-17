German supermarket chain Lidl has cancelled a PlayStation 4 sale near Paris after a crowd of 500 people gathered in front of the store on Wednesday morning.

It had been offering the Sony games consoles for €95 — instead of €300 — at an outlet in Orgeval (Yvelines).

Authorities say some customers had even camped in front of the shop since Tuesday night.

Police were forced to intervene to disperse the influx of customers at 8 am CEST shortly before the shop was due to open.

"It was tense at the opening, we hired 70 people to restore order and we had to push back the crowd," said the gendarmerie.

Videos on Snapchat appear to show that tear gas was also fired outside the supermarket entrance.

The gendarmerie confirmed to the AFP that this followed "a bottle being thrown at a policeman". One other person collapsed in the rush.

Authorities say that the situation had returned to normal by 10.30 am CEST, but around 150 people remained outside.

Lidl has confirmed that the sale of PlayStation 4 consoles had been definitively cancelled and the store remained closed.

"We believe that the safety conditions are not in place to keep the supermarket open," the company said on Twitter.

"We were very surprised by this craze and we apologize for the inconvenience."

Lidl says the special promotion of PS4s in Orgeval resulted from a former sale of the consoles in April 2018, before the men's football world cup.

But the supermarket had not made any communication about the sale and a private photo of the sale had caused the news to go viral.

Lidl had previously sold PS4 models for €80 in February for the opening of a store in Épernay, which "went very well".

Meanwhile, Sony has continued to release information on its new PlayStation 5 console, which is expected to be launched later in 2010, but it is not yet known when or how much it will cost.