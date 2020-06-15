Unauthorised crossings into the European Union jumped back in May after the COVID-19 pandemic led to record lows during the previous month, the bloc's border agency has announced.

Frontex said on Monday that it had recorded 4,300 unauthorised crossings in May, a near five-fold increase on the previous month.

Around 900 unauthorised crossings had been recorded in April — the lowest total since Frontex began collecting data in 2009.

"The record low numbers were mainly due to the effects of the coronavirus, which have also delayed the reporting of border crossing data by national authorities," the agency said at the time.

Despite April's record drop, the total number of illegal border crossings for the first five months of 2020 stands just 6% below the figure from the same period last year at 31,600.

The Eastern Mediterranean once more became the most active migratory route into Europe with 1,250 detections of illegal border crossings in May, eight times the amount recorded the previous month.

A total of 12,700 illegal border crossings have been detected on that route since the start of the year, a year-on-year fall of 28%.

Afghans remained the top nationality detected on this route.

The Central Mediterranean route was the second-most used in May with around 1,000 illegal border crossings detected, taking the number for the previous five months to over 5,500, nearly triple that of 2019.

Illegal border crossings recorded in the Western Balkans rose by 900 in May, bringing the total number since the beginning of the year to more than 6,900. This represents a 50% increase on the same period last year.